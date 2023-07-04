FILE – Crowds lined Kainalu Drive for the 74th annual 4th of July parade in Kailua, Hawaii, July 4, 2023. (True Sky Visions photo)

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The annual 4th of July parade returned to Kailua Town for the first time since the pandemic on Tuesday.

Those in attendance told KHON2.com that it means much more than getting free candy and admiring the floats.

The 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Kailua could have been one for the record books.

“First one in three years since COVID, I got to tell you man, it’s twice the people that came out from the three years ago,” said Kailua resident Eric Freitas. “Was incredible. You know what I mean? Just, just everybody coming out and just being like, one big ohana, walking around, having fun.”

The Kailua Chamber of Commerce hosted the event and said it was awesome to get keiki involved.

“They are so pumped, they’ve been pumped for weeks,” said KCOC committee parade chair Asia Diantonio. “Even to the point where they’re waking up at four in the morning, waking up their parents, like, ‘Is it time yet?'”

Councilmember Augie Tulba emceed the event and got funky with Kailua High School alumni.

“Was a perfect way to end the parade,” Tulba said. “You know, once in a while I need to, you know, exercise and dance a little.”

He still found time to honor the 56 brave men who signed the Declaration of Independence.

“Giving us this freedom,” Tulba said. “And for my family, who were, you know, immigrants in the Philippines and Portugal to come to Hawaii and to work hard and give me the freedom to do what I do is amazing.”

“I love when the veterans come by because you get an opportunity to thank them for their service. In all seriousness, what they do for the country is so important,” said Kailua resident Brooks Baehr.

The KCOC said it is a great look for Kailua.

“Just to show that we’re a community, most people want to be involved in communities that unify just like this,” Diantonio said. “We have all kinds of people and we’re all friends. We all make room and come together.”