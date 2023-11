HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, at 6:48 a.m. Board of Water Supply crews responded to a 2 inch main break in front of Kalaheo High School on Mokapu Blvd.

The area sits between Kapaa Quarry Road and Oneawa Street, and has consequently closed the road, according to officials.

Residents are asked to use alternate routes at this time.