Kailua Stake Park reopens after community-led improvement project

FILE – A skateboarder performs a trick at the Kailua Skate Park, Kailua, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2021. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the Kailua Skate Park reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 15, using help from almost $130,000 in donated improvements from the Association of Skateboarders in Hawaii (ASH).

The park closed in July to allow for the improvement project.

A new quarter pipe, bank ramps, rails and metal benches were all included in the improvements.

DPR officials said volunteer skateboarders helped throughout the process and placed the final touches before the park reopened Wednesday afternoon.

FILE – Skateboarders cruise at the Kailua Skate Park, Kailua, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2021. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

The DPR thanked ASH and City staff who helped complete the community-led project and said in a statement, “We certainly hope that this upgraded skating facility will help to harness the recreational energy of our vibrant skating community, as skating continues to evolve from its genesis as a fringe hobby, to an Olympic sport, and beyond.”