Kailua skate park to get major facelift from community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The skate park at Kailua District Park is getting a major facelift and it is all thanks to the community.

The “Association of Skateboarders in Hawaii” is donating the design, materials and construction of the upgrades at a cost of nearly $130,000.

The existing obstacles will be removed and replaced with five new ones, including a quarter-pipe, bank ramps with a pyramid, a rooftop wedge with railings and a metal bench.

The fence around the park will also be repaired. Work is expected to be completed by September.

