HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona will temporarily close daily starting Wednesday, July 28. The closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

After receiving many complaints regarding illegal conduct on the pier, the DNLR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation requested community input in April. Over 90% of comments supported the closure.

During the temporary closure, entering the pier will be forbidden. Anyone who violates the closure may be cited, fined or arrested.