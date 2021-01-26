Kailua man dies after falling out back of pickup truck

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 28-year-old Kailua man is dead after he fell out of a pick up truck in Waimanalo on Oahu.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 near the intersection of Mahailua Street and Kakaina Street.

A 27-year-old Kailua male was driving southbound on Mahailua Street when his passenger a 28-year-old Kailua male was riding in the bed of the pickup truck. He fell out of the pickup truck bed. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

This is the fifth traffic fatality of 2021 compared to six at the same time in 2020.