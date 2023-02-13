HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overnight utility work will be conducted by Hawaiian Electric crews on Oneawa Street in Kailua from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during these hours to avoid traffic.

The scheduled work will close the mauka lane of Oneawa between Kawainui and Wailepo streets with traffic being contra flowed in the makai lanes.

The parking lot to the entrance of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed as well. However, customers are able to enter through the exit side on Wailepo.

Flagmen will be present on site to conduct traffic and traffic cones, safety signs and arrow boards will be posted to mark the work zone.