Kailua-Kona woman struck after helping a broken down car on Highway 190

HAWAII (KHON2) — A 28-year-old Kailua-Kona woman suffered severe injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, November 19, on Highway 190, north of the 20-mile marker.

Police identified her as Jarae Marienau.

Police responded to a call at 6:47 p.m. and determined that a 62-year-old man from Kailua-Kona was operating a white 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV when he struck a red 2005 Ford Explorer SUV that had broken down in the middle of the roadway.

The Ford Explorer was blocking both lanes of travel and was in a dip in the roadway.

The 28-year-old female passenger and a 29-year-old male driver were attempting to push the vehicle off of the roadway when the vehicle was suddenly struck.

The Ford Explorer spun and hit the 28-year-old female who was standing outside of the vehicle. The 29-year-old man was not injured in the collision.

The female was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai Sante Fe was not injured in the collision.

Police do not believe that speed is a factor in the collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.