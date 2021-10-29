Kailua-Kona woman in critical condition in single-vehicle crash; speed, impairment possible factors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old woman from Kailua-Kona suffered from severe injuries and is in critical condition after she apparently lost control of her vehicle on Friday, Oct. 29.

Big Island police reported the single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. along Highway 190 at mile marker 7 in South Kohala.

Police determined that the woman was traveling north in a gold 2007 Honda Accord when she apparently crossed the double, solid yellow line of the road and lost control.

The vehicle then hit several rocks, ejecting the woman; police said that she was not wearing a seatbelt. She was initially transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, then to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe speed and impairment may have been factors in the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.