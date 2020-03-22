Kailua-Kona man dies after colliding into a metal guardrail on Alii Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old Kailua-Kona man died after a single-vehicle collision on March 21 on Alii Drive just half a mile south of the Lunapule road.

The man has been positively identified as Robert Jibas.

Responding to a 1:54 a.m. call, police determined that a white 2007 BMW X3 SUV heading south had struck a metal guardrail (Mauka side) of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a metal trench shoring and a concrete construction barrier. The male driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

Police are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 7th traffic fatality this year compared to three at this time last year.