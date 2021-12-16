Kailua-Kona man charged with manslaughter; bail set at $250,000 after fatal assault incident

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 28-year-old Kailua-Kona man has been charged with one count of manslaughter in connection to a fatal assault incident that happened on Friday, Dec. 3, according to Big Island police. His bail was set at $250,000.

Police reported Daniel Watai-Simeona had allegedly assaulted another male along Henry Street in Kailua-Kona.

Initially, Big Island police responded to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at around 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 3; however, it was later determined to be an assault incident.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Menry Mendoza of Captain Cook. Mendoza stopped his vehicle after hitting an animal and was assaulted by an unknown male who was passing by and later left the area.

Police reported Mendoza was flown to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu but succumbed to his injures on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Upon further investigation, police identified Watai-Simeona as the person who apparently assaulted Mendoza. He was arrested Thursday, Dec. 16, and is waiting for his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17.

According to police, Watai-Simeona was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant of $300.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Detective Tyler Prokopec at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 224; via email at tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov or contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.