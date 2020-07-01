Kailua-Kona man charged in Kaʻū traffic fatality

On June 21, 2020 at 4:36 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Coral Parkway & Ginger Blossom Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police determined that a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading west (Makai) had failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then drove through the intersection and into the Lava field and overturned. The 31-year-old female passenger was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser was identified as 38-year-old Bernard Kahalehili Antoque.

Antoque was arrested on a warrant of arrest for Negligent Homicide in the 2nd degree and Driving with a Revoked Driver’s license that caused the death of 31-year-old Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano of Pāhoa. His bail was set at $3,000 pursuant to the warrant of arrest. After further investigation, and conferral with the Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s Office, Antoque was charged with the following offenses: Manslaughter, Negligent Homicide, Driving Without a License While Suspended/Revoked, Drug Paraphernalia, Unsafe Vehicle on Roadway, Promotion of a Harmful Drug in the 3rd degree, False Certificates of Inspection, No Vehicle Insurance and Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the 3rd degree. Antoque is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646, ext. 229 or via email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.