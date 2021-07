HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) officials have followed up on a fire that badly damaged a home in Kailua in June.

Honolulu fire investigators said the blaze was caused by a child who was playing with an “open flame ignition source.”

The child alerted adults when the fire started, according to HFD, and no one was hurt.

Damage to the Kawailoa Road home is estimated at around $550,000.