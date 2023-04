HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kailua High School students have organized what they hope will be the largest blood drive put on by Hawaii high school students.

Senior Raven Boneza-Solatorio explains how to get involved and sign up to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii on May 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive will be located at the school’s library and appointments are required.

Click here, to make an appointment or call BBH at (808) 848-4770.