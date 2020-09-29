Kailua-bound lanes close on Pali Highway after multiple car collision

KAILUA (KHON2) — Honolulu Police have closed the Kailua-bound lanes on Pali Highway after a motor vehicle collision at the Castle Junction left an eleven-year-old girl and 65-year-old man in serious condition.
The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
According to Honolulu EMS, a tractor trailer lost control at the intersection at the Castle Junction and smashed into nine cars. Reports indicate no one was killed.
Town-bound lanes are being contra-flowed after car collision.
