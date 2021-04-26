Kailua Beach Park boat ramp repairs expected to take 2 weeks to complete

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to repair the hazardous conditions at the Kailua Beach Park boat ramp is scheduled to begin Monday, April 26, and is expected to take two weeks to complete.

The timeline is dependent on weather and ocean conditions.

Crews will fill holes and various voids at several points along the ramp, which requires the continued closure. A portion of the parking lot on the Lanikai side of the beach park will also remain closed.

The ramp was previously closed in February when conditioned worsened, posing a hazard to park users and beachgoers.

Emergency repairs are estimated to cost $74,000. The final cost will be determined by the extent of the repairs conducted by the contractor, Sea Engineering, Inc.