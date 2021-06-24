Kahului restaurant that posed ‘imminent health hazard’ decides to close their food establishment permit

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui restaurant that was issued a red placard, deemed an imminent health hazard and shut down by the Department of Health (DOH) in May has decided to remain closed.

Pizza in Paradise was cited for multiple violations on May 20 including, a large pot containing old food on the kitchen floor containing live maggots, a roach infestation, plates of food left in the dining area covered in flies, and rotten vegetables stored with other vegetables.

A health inspector conducted a follow-up visit on June 21 at which time the owner said they would remain closed and they authorized DOH to close their food establishment permit, effective the same day.

The DOH said in a news release that the restaurant, located at 60 Wakea Avenue in Kahului, had a long history of clutter and other violations.