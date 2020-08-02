KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kahului Public Library closes for renovations on August 10, 2020.

The last day for all library services at the Kahului Public Library will be Saturday, August 8.

Repairs will be done next year.

Repairs include replacing the air conditioning system, ceiling panels, improvements to lighting throughout the building and other interior improvements.

Book requests at the Kahului Public Library are available for pick up up to 4:00 p.m. on August 8.

After the closure, you can pick another Maui library branch to pick up your holds. Items borrowed from Kahului Public Library prior to the closure may be returned to any other Maui public library.

The Hawaii State Public Library System has five other public libraries located on Maui, with the Wailuku Public Library being the next closest.



During renovations, patrons are encouraged to call or visit any of the other library branches for library services: