Kahului man cited for selling undersized ahi

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) cited a Kahului resident for suspicion of selling undersized ahi on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The DLNR Division of Conservation Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) had received an anonymous tip reporting that a 37-year-old man was selling undersized fish in the Lahaina area.

Officers cited the man after an investigation revealed that he was in possession of 15 ahi weighing between 2 and 2 1/2 pounds.

Hawaii Administrative Rules forbid the sale of any ahi that weigh less than 3 pounds.

The 37-year-old man has been assigned a court date to appear in Lahaina District Court.