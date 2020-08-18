Kahului man arrested for Assault Against a Police Officer

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 35-year-old man in the Kahului area was arrested for Assault Against a Police Officer in the First Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

On Aug. 17 at about 7:16 p.m., investigators revealed that Daniel Opupele was observed allegedly damaging property at 7 East Kaahumanu Avenue.

Upon police contact, Opupele was said to have picked up the skateboard he was riding and threw it, striking the police officer.

Opupele refused to comply with repeated police orders and continued to resist as officers attempted to place him under arrest.

Once in police custody, investigators reported that the assailant continued to resist arrest by yelling and kicking as he was being placed within a marked patrol vehicle.

Two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this incident. Opupele did not sustain or report any injuries as a result of the incident.

On Aug. 17 at about 7:20 p.m., Opupele was formally charged. His bail was set at $8,000.00.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

As of Aug. 18 at about 9:54 a.m., Opupele remains in police custody.

