KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation wants travelers to know that the passenger tram running between the consolidated rental facility and the airport lobby at Kahului Airport will be shut down for four days next week.

The closure is due to expansion joint repair work that is scheduled to begin 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The repair work is set for 72 hours in order to allow the concrete to cure.

There will be a contractor who will provide golf carts to take passengers who need assistance between CONRAC and the airport lobby.

For those who wish to walk, DOT said it is only a seven to ten minute jaunt between the two locations.

Car rental agencies have been told to let customers know that if they have baggage, then they may want to drop off at the lobby before returning the vehicle.

Employees will be posted to assist passengers at both the terminal and the rental car facility.

DOT said that the public will be kept abreast of the project’s completion and will provide a notice once completed.

Passengers are said to keep in mind that repairs will be done as weather permits.