MAUI (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) confirms power is out at the Kahului Airport terminal Sunday, Dec 5, shortly before 6 p.m.

According to a spokesperson from HDOT, the generator started but apparently did not work or failed. Maui Electric and American Electric are on the scene trying to restore power.

HDOT also reported the tower, field and runway lights continue to be operational.