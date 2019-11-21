Kahuku wind farm project completes equipment transport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company behind the wind farm project in Kahuku said they’ve finished transporting equipment to the area.

AES said in a statement:

“We have completed transport for Na Pua Makani ahead of schedule and will continue to work towards helping hawaii achieve its 100 percent renewable energy future.” AES Statement

They said the windmills will be operational on Oahu in the summer of 2020.

On Tuesday night, November 19, 21 more protesters were arrested overnight in Kalaeloa and Kahuku for disobeying a police officer.

Police said that they were all released after posting bail.