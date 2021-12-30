Kahuku Public and School Library is closed, employee tested positive for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) announced Thursday, that Kahuku Public and School Library will be closed until Monday, Jan. 3, due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Since reopening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.

According to HSPLS, all public library staff are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and proper hand sanitizing practices. High-tough areas are disinfected as recommended by federal and state guidance. Face masks continue to be required while inside public libraries.

“Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols such as getting vaccinated to protect our families, our co-workers and our community,” Aldrich said.