Kahuku Medical Center to host Mammography open house for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kahuku Medical Center wants to introduce the community to its new mammography service with a special open house on Tuesday, October 29.

The open house is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s imaging department on the first floor of the facility’s main wing. The event will begin with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and include tours of the hospital’s state-of-the-art equipment, meet-and-greets with the imaging team, entertainment, refreshments from the in-house cafe, and prize giveaways.

The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required.

For women ages 40 and older, mammograms should be part of a yearly physical routine and do not require a doctor’s referral. Women who are under 40 and have a family history of breast cancer or other concerns about their risk should speak with their doctor to determine when to begin mammography screening.

“Having a mammogram is the single most effective method of early breast cancer detection, and we’re proud to provide convenient and close access to this vital service to the North Shore community,” said Diane Hale, Chief Nursing Officer at Kahuku Medical Center. “We encourage women in the Ko‘olauloa region to come learn more about breast cancer detection, how easy the mammography process is, and most importantly, schedule a screening.”

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call Kahuku Medical Center (808) 380-1426. Scheduled appointments are available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; walk-ins are also available before 3:30 p.m. Most medical insurance is accepted and KMC staff will also be able to assist patients who do not have insurance coverage.