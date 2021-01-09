Kahuku Golf Course to resume walk-in play on Jan. 10

File – Kahuku Golf Course will begin allowing stand-by/walk-in play for golfers without a tee time reservation on Sunday, Jan. 10. Group sizes will be capped at five players and non-playing golfers will not be allowed on the course. (COURTESY: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahuku Golf Course will begin allowing stand-by/walk-in play for golfers without a tee time reservation on Sunday, Jan. 10. Group sizes will be capped at five players and non-playing golfers will not be allowed on the course.

Masks must be worn at all times around the clubhouse and parking lot areas. Players must maintain six feet of physical distance during the round.

Other rules for stand-by/walk-in play include:

A maximum of two customers will be allowed to enter the Clubhouse/Starter’s Office at a time.

Golfers waiting to walk-in may be asked to wait in their vehicles until called to prevent gathering.

Everyone must maintain their pace of play and stay physically distanced from groups that are ahead of and behind their own.

Golfers who do not follow the Golf Course Division rules — including regulations for modified stand-by/walk-in play — will be asked to leave the property and may have their playing privileges revoked.

The public is still highly encouraged to make a reservation for a tee time by calling the reservation phone line at (808)-296-2000, which opens daily at 6:30 a.m.

Reservations are available up to seven days in advance for Kahuku, Ala Wai, Pali, Makalena, ‘Ewa Villages and West Loch municipal golf courses.

Kahuku Golf Course is the only municipal course that will be allowing stand-by/walk-in play.