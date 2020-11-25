Kahuku Community Association files appeal over Na Pua Makani wind turbines

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Keep the North Shore Country and Kahuku Community Association have filed an appeal over the City’s approval of the location of Na Pua Makani wind turbines.
The group had initially challenged the CIty’s 2017 and 2019 approvals through the Zoning Board of Appeals. The Board did not rule on the merits of the setbacks challenge, citing a requirement that objections be lodged within thirty days of decision. The association says there was no public notification of the City’s approvals.
Kahuku Community Association says these turbines were constructed near the Kahuku schools and within the minimum setback area on other parcels.
“The decision to allow turbines to be illegally built within the setback area is terrible. Worse, there was no reasonable way for the public to know such a decision was even being considered. This shows a serious lack of concern for community voices,” said President of Keep the North Shore Country, Gil Riviere said.
After briefings are completed, oral arguments will likely be scheduled in the First Circuit
Court.
