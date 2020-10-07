Kahoma brush fire burns ten acres

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety

Courtesy: Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire in the Kahoma area of West Maui is 90% contained as of 1:53 p.m., according to Maui’s Department of Fire and Public Safety.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The fire, which reportedly began around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, started on a ridge near the Lahaina Bypass.

Maui Firefighters indicated that 10 acres have been burned so far. Two fire engines, two tankers and a ladder were deployed in efforts to contain the fire.

There are no reports of fire-related injuries at this time.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories