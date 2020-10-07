Kahoma brush fire burns ten acres

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire in the Kahoma area of West Maui is 90% contained as of 1:53 p.m., according to Maui’s Department of Fire and Public Safety.

The fire, which reportedly began around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, started on a ridge near the Lahaina Bypass.

Maui Firefighters indicated that 10 acres have been burned so far. Two fire engines, two tankers and a ladder were deployed in efforts to contain the fire.

There are no reports of fire-related injuries at this time.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

