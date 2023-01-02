HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Frank Herbert said that there is no real ending. It’s just the place where you stop the story.

As Congressman Kahele’s term ends on Tuesday, Jan. 3, we look back at some of his accomplishments and look forward to his future plans.

Kahele said that the 117th Congress had the most productive agenda since President Johnson’s Great Society initiative that introduced Medicare to assist our kāpuna as they retire and sought to concretize equality across the races, to name only a few key items from that ambitious thrust forward.

Kahele worked on several federal legislative measures as part of the 117th Congress. They were able to enact:

The American Rescue Plan

The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

The Inflation Reduction Act

The CHIPS and Science Act

The Honoring our PACT Act

The Safer Communities Act

The Respect for Marriage Act

For Hawai’i, Kahele was able to steer $26 million into community projects to help support local non-profits, county and state priority projects and Federally Qualified Health Centers on every island throughout Hawaiʻi

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your United States Representative for Hawai’i’s 2nd Congressional District,” said Congressman Kahele. “Just two years ago, I was sworn into office with my wife Maria and our daughters by my side holding the personal bible of Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka. Two years later, as I leave Washington, I am extremely proud of the work Team Kahele accomplished and the aloha spirit we brought to our nation’s capital.”

So, what does the future hold for Kahele as he leaves this political chapter behind?

Kahele said that he intends to return to full time employment immediately with Hawaiian Airlines as an Airbus A330 Captain.

He also plans to continue his work as a Lt Colonel in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, where he currently is a graduate student in the United States Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania.