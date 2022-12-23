HONOLULU (KHON2) — The omnibus government funding Fiscal Year 2023 bill is set to be signed by President Joe Biden.

Representative for the 2nd Congressional District, Kaialiʻi Kahele, announced that he and some of Hawai’i’s Congressional delegates worked to secure $20,867,981 in funding for community projects.

On the funding list were 14 projects that directly impact Hawai’i’s 2nd Congressional District, four were collaborated on by Kahele, Schatz and Hirono.

A few of the projects include: (You can click here for a full listing of projects.)

$1,000,000 for the ʻAina Momona Community-Led Stewardship Project.

$1,200,000 for the Bobby Benson Center, Kahuku, Hawai’i for facilities and equipment.

$1,000,000 for the The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i and Palmyra [Kahele, Schatz, Hirono joint request].

$1,200,000 for the County of Kauaʻi for Wailua/Kapaa Wastewater Collection System Inspection [Kahele, Schatz, Hirono joint request].

$400,000 for the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi Camp Kilohana Improvements.

$5,000,000 for the Hamakua-Kohala Health Center, Honokaʻa, Hawai’i for facilities and equipment [Kahele & Schatz joint request].

$372,000 for the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Foundation, Honolulu, Hawai’i for STEM programs that incorporate innovative agriculture technologies.

$745,000 for the Hui Malama O Ke Kai Youth Development Community Center.

$3,254,981 for the Keʻalaokamaile Cultural Resource Center.

$1,538,000 for the Lāna’i Community Health Center, Lānaʻi City, Hawai’i for facilities and equipment.

$1,664,000 for the Molokaʻi Community Health Center in Kaunakakai, Hawai’i for facilities and equipment.

$744,000 for the The Department of Land and Natural Resources for a Forest Health Project.

$750,000 for the The Kanakea Project.

$2,000,000 for the Waimanalo Health Center, Waimanalo, Hawai’i for facilities and equipment [Kahele, Schatz, Hirono joint request].

“I am proud to have secured $20,867,981 in Community Project Funding. These federal funds are long overdue and will address community needs in Hawaiʻi’s 2nd District and support the nonprofits and organizations that make a difference in the everyday lives of Hawaiʻi’s people. These critical investments create jobs with better pay, make us safer, strengthen our communities, preserve and perpetuate our culture and start to tackle climate change,” said Rep. Kahele.

The twelve-bill government funding package claims that it will create good-paying American jobs, that it will grow opportunities for the middle class and small businesses and that it will provide a lifeline for working families.

Rep. Kahele pointed out that this is his move to “reverse decades of disinvestment in [Hawai’i’s] communities.”