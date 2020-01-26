Kahauiki Village celebrates two-year anniversary of helping to keep people off the streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A housing community aimed at getting people off the streets is celebrating its second anniversary.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, a wellness day was held for all residents of Kahauiki Village.

The Institute of Human Services teamed up with Hawaii Pacific Health to offer physical exams and screening, as well as food and fun for kids. In just two years, the village has already helped 74 families have a roof over their heads.

“Right now with the housing market, $1,300 to $1,600 per household and here it’s only $725 for a one-bedroom and $900 for a two-bedroom. And you can’t beat that alongside with our services with our community here, really stepping it up for our wellness,” said Institute of Human Services Family Program Manager Brent Ilaneza.

Kahauiki Village plans to open its third housing phase by April 2020 and host 144 families.