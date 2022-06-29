HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Department of Public Works has announced that Kahana Nui Bridge will be replaced beginning July 5 to January 27, 2023.



A portion of Lower Honoapiilani Road will be closed for about seven months. Teams will also be working on underground utilities during this time.

The bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new one with the addition of driveways, sidewalks, curbs, signs and more.



Work is expected to happen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., not including holidays.

Traffic will be detoured from Lower Honoapiilani Road and Honoapiilani Highway. Drivers are asked to follow directions of roadway signs and workers during this time.