Kahalu’u Beach Park scheduled to close for coral spawning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County officials announced plans to close temporarily close Kahalu‘u Beach Park in an effort to enhance the spawning cycle of vulnerable cauliflower coral Kahalu‘u Bay.

The county says there used to be a lot of cauliflower coral in the area, but a lot of them have died because of rising ocean temperatures.

Officials are closing the beach park on May 28 to prevent people from disturbing the spawning process and hopefully increase the chances of new coral growing.

“While the park is closed, we are asking everyone to avoid snorkeling or swimming in the bay,” said Cindi Punihaole, KBEC director. “During these spawning events, corals emit reproductive materials known as gametes into the water column, which are carried by the tides to mix and generate planktonic coral larvae. When given a chance to settle undisturbed, the gametes have a greater chance of settling and growing in the bay.”

The beach park is expected to reopen after June 5.

For more information, please contact The Kohala Center at 808 887-6411.