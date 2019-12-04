Kahala tree lights up community spirits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A decades long tradition in the Kahala neighborhood is underway.

This large tree at a home on Pueo Street is in the process of being strung with lights.

Every year, the homeowners decorate the tree, and then hold a tree lighting ceremony for the community.

“It’s one tradition that we do this for this house,” said Wayne Hu of the Eager Beavers LLC. “This is the 20th year that we do it. We string this tree. It’s called Bob the tree. So we do it every yr. We use 32 strands of lights plus a star up at the top.”

“I think that people are grateful for them to do this every year because it adds a certain a spirit here that otherwise one wouldn’t have other than the blowed up Santa Clauses,” said neighbor Bob Marvit.

Bob the tree stands about 110 to 112 feet tall.

And when lit, it can be seen all the way from Tantalus.