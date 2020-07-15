Kahala stabbing suspect released on bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 18 year old man who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl in Kahala has posted $200,000 bail.

Erik Willis was arrested on July 11 and is being charged with attempted murder.

Police say that Willis stabbed the victim in the neck and slashed her hands on July 8 at a Kahala beach.

Willis was arrested in a Niu Valley home, and it is still not known what led up to the attack.

