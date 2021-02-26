Kahala Mall bringing Sephora, Simply Garden to east Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Mall opened beauty and cosmetic store Sephora on Friday, Feb. 26, and is set to welcome a Simply Garden pop-up store on Thursday, March 11.

Sephora can be found next to the Apple store in the space previously occupied by Banana Republic and Simply Garden will be opening next to the Simply Organized store where The Walking Company was formerly located.

The general manager of Kahala Mall said, Sephora is a long-awaited store that will be a perfect fit for the Mall.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sephora to Kahala Mall. This store is the perfect fit for our Center. East Oahu residents have long-awaited to have Sephora at Kahala Mall, and I know they will be pleased to visit this iconic beauty one-stop shop.” Ezy Paeste, Kahala Mall general manager

Sephora offers products from more than 400 brands and all of its stores are operated through 100% renewable energy.

The opening of the pop-up Simply Garden store was announced by City Mill and Simply Organized. The vice president of City Mill said, the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in opening the gardening store.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are quarantining, working from home and just being safe by staying at home, and as a result, plants and gardening has become a popular pastime. When the mall space became available, we thought it would be a good idea to open a garden store featuring pots and easy-care indoor plants for your home, office or as a long-lasting gift. We are excited about trying a new store format and helping to bring more nature into our homes.” Carol May, City Mill Vice President

The Simply Garden store will carry everything that is needed needed to care for plants, including soil, tools, garden kits, fertilizers and more.