HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is responding to a 12 inch main break in Kahala Friday evening.

BWS said 104 homes are affected by the main break.

The location is near the intersection of Kilauea Avenue and Oili Loop.

Drivers in the area are asked to be cautious when navigating through the affected region for the safety of the crew.

This story will be updated.