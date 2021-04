HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kahala Hotel & Resort has been placed on lockdown on Saturday, April 10, after shots were reportedly fired just before 6:30 p.m.

Honolulu police are currently investigating the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

Staff at the hotel report that they have instructed guests to take shelter until further notice.