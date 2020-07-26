Kahala Beach stabbing suspect arrested for grand jury bench warrant

Honolulu Police have arrested 18-year-old Erik Willis in connection to a July 8 stabbing on Kahala Beach.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Police and CrimeStoppers would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating 18-year old Erik Willis.

Willis was taken into custody around 10:25 a.m. on July 26.

He allegedly stabbed a 17-year old girl on July 8 near 4663 Kahala Avenue, and then fled the scene.

Willis was wanted for $1,000,000 grand jury bench warrant for second degree attempted murder. Willis allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck and repeatedly slashed her hands.

The suspect was originally arrested on July 11, and posted $200,000 bail. His first court appearance was on July 16.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

