HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City said crews removed a total of 2.5 tons of rubbish that littered Kahala Beach after Sunday’s storm on April 2.

The City believes the trash came from a Goodwill drop off site at Kahala Mall which the houseless rummage through for items they may need.

The rubbish then washed down to the beach when it rained.

Goodwill has asked that folks only drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. when an attendant is available to assist with intake.

They’re working with the mall, City and HPD to work on additional solutions.

A spokesperson for Goodwill contacted KHON2 with more information.

Their new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“We’re humbly asking that the community do their part by dropping off donations with an attendant only during our hours of operation so that we can ensure that no items are left outside,” said Kelley Cho, Director of Public Relations and Communications for Goodwill.

She went on to explain that Goodwill is working with Kahala Mall and the City to orchestrate solutions to the problem.

“Our community donation centers play a big part in keeping our neighborhoods clean and divert nearly 11 million pounds of unnecessary waste from reaching Hawaiʻi’s landfills,” explained Cho.

According to Cho, Kahala Mall is one of Goodwill’s most successful donation drop-off locations. The site normally receives 3,000 donors each month.

“We rely on these donations to fund our free job training and employment programs that help thousands of residents in need each year,” added Cho.

Cho also explained that houseless activity and after-hours drop-offs are having a negative impact on operations.

“We’ve been actively working to deter after hours dumping at our Kahala Mall donation center, which includes adding signage to try and deter donors from leaving their donations after hours as well as scheduling additional pick-ups in the early morning and in the evenings to collect any items left after hours,” explained Cho.

Cho expressed Goodwill’s desire to be a good community partner. Making the decision to extend the location’s hours of operations will allow more people a greater amount of time to drop off their donations safely and with assistance for intake.