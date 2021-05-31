Kahaialiʻi family planning to celebrate ‘Willie K Month’ throughout June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino has proclaimed the entire month of June 2021 as “Willie K Month.”

Victorino made the announcement during a press conference on May 28.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]





Willie Kahaialiʻi, better known as Willie K, passed away on May 18, 2020 at age 59 after he was hospitalized for pneumonia, which caused complications with his lung cancer.

Throughout his two-year battle with cancer, the music legend continued to perform around Hawaii, much to the delight of adoring fans.

His family held a Celebration of Life on May 18, 2021 with drive-thru at the Wahikuli Wayside State Park below Lahaina Fire Station.

Ohana Kahaialiʻi and Maui Tribe Productions have plans to celebrate Willie K throughout the

month of June on the Official Willie K Facebook page.