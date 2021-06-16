Kaena Point station renamed to reflect role in Space Force

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaena Point Satellite Tracking Station was renamed on Wednesday, June 16, to reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force.

The station was renamed as Kaena Point Space Force Station after a ceremony on Wednesday.

The facility hosts a remote satellite tracking station and is located about 40 miles from Honolulu.

“The renaming of this installation is more than just a ceremony, it is the assumption of a proud and priceless heritage and the beginning of a tradition.” Maj. Brandon Hammond, commander of Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron

Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron makes it home at Kaena Point. Detachment 3 is part of a critical network of sites that operate 24 hours a day and support more than 185 mission operations across satellites around the world.