HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources said Ka‘ena Point has come a long way since it was handed over to the Natural Area Reserve 40 years ago.

June 25 marks the 40th anniversary since the park became a protected area and the DLNR highlighted the slow increase in wildlife.

“When it was first designated as a NAR in 1983, there were no seabirds here and the remaining vegetation was being destroyed by off-road vehicles,” said DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife O‘ahu Branch Manager Marigold Zoll. “People were driving all over the place.”

After blocking vehicles from entering and working on ecosystem restoration they saw a return of seabirds. An estimated 30,000 seabirds nest within the park each year.

Over the summer, the DLNR reported 98 albatrosses nests at Ka‘ena Point, the second-highest number they’ve counted.

Albatrosses at Ka‘ena Point on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (DLNR) Albatrosses at Ka‘ena Point on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (DLNR) An albatross at Ka‘ena Point on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (DLNR)

Ka‘ena Point is the only area in the world where hikers are allowed to walk unescorted next to nesting albatrosses, said DLNR.

“It is unique in that people can see these amazing birds up close,” said Dr. Lindsay Young, director of Pacific Rim Conservation. “This year we had a bird that nested right next to the trail and the chick’s favorite spot was right in the middle of the trail, so we do have ‘ambassador’ birds that interact with everybody.”