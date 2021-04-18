Kabuki says ‘Arigato Gozaimasu’ after 35 years in business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another longtime business is shutting its doors on Sunday, April 18.

Kabuki Restaurant confirmed it would close via social media.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“After over 35 years, Kabuki Kapiolani will be closing next month. Our last day in April will be decided soon. It has been an honor to serve you and your loved ones here since 1984. Arigato Gozaimasu. Mahalo. Thank you,” wrote the restaurant on Facebook.

The family owned and operated business, which is located on Kapiolani Boulevard, was known for its traditional Japanese dishes.

The restaurant has been serving up meals in Honolulu since 1984.