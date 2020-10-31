Kaahakini Stream Bridge closed due to imminent threat of bridge collapse

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge has been closed for repairs as of Friday, Oct. 30, due to an imminent threat of bridge collapse.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Department of Public Works Engineering Division (DPW) announced the sudden closure after discovering scour undermining the bridge’s abutment and compromising its stability to safely carry vehicles across.

DPW says Old Māmalahoa Highway will also be closed between the intersections of Chin Chuck Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road. Barricades will be placed on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the closure.

A detour route will be available traveling mauka on Chin Chuk Road to Kanna Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road. The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the DPW Engineering Division at 961-8327.

Latest Stories on KHON2