Ka Makana Ali‘i to offer drive-up flu shots on Oct. 10

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ka Makana Ali‘i announced it will host a drive-up flu shot event on Saturday, Oct. 10 to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

The event will be held between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the mall’s parking lot near Foodland Farms and Hampton Inn.

Flu shots will be administered with patients sitting in their vehicle. Participants will be asked to roll their window down to receive their shot and are expected to keep their masks on throughout the process.

Ka Makana adds that walk-ins will also be accepted, but social distancing protocol is to be followed.

If you plan to participate, please bring your I.D. and insurance card.

