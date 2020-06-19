Ka Makana Ali‘i signs agreement to bring Taco Bell to the center for West O‘ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ka Makana Ali‘i is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with TD Food Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands Hawaii, Ltd. to bring a Taco Bell to the Center for West O‘ahu. The fast-food Mexican restaurant brand opened its first Hawaii restaurant in 1976 and continues to expand throughout the islands as a fast-food favorite. The Ka Makana Ali‘i location is set to open in late 2020 or early 2021.

The standalone restaurant will feature a contemporary design with interior décor that is modern, colorful and fun. Customers will be able to order on the Taco Bell Mobile Ordering App, digital menu board or two kiosk ordering stations in the dining room designed to enhance the ordering experience. The eatery will serve up fast-food Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos, and chalupas, along with specialties like its Crunchwrap Supreme and Doritos Locos Tacos. Taco Bell at Ka Makana Ali‘i will be the 24th location on Oahu and 31st location statewide.

