HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ka Makana Ali‘i is hosting a food drive today to help fight hunger in the community.

The food drive is happening during the Move Electric event as part of the Season of Serving campaign.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The event started at 12 p.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ka Makana Ali‘i near the ‘Ōlino Theatres and California Pizza Kitchen.

Non-perishable food items are being collected to support those in the west Oahu community who are in need.

The Season of Serving Campaign is in partnership with the Hawai‘i Food Bank, a member of Feeding America.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

You can visit their website for more information.