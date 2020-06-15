Kaʻohinani Kalama, wife of slain officer Kaulike, passes away at 34

On January 19, 2020, Honolulu Police Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in the Diamond Head neighborhood.

The entire state mourned their deaths.

On March 7, the Kalama family said goodbye to Kaulike and the entire Honolulu Police Department gave him a final salute.

Sadly, tragedy would strike the Kalama family again.

On June 13, Kaʻohinani Kalama, widow of Kaulike, passed away at the age of 34.

“The family of Officer Kaulike Kalama is sad to report that his loving wife of 12-years has passed away as a result of an ongoing medical condition,” said Kalama family spokesperson Pastor Wayne Surface. “We praise God she’s once again united with the love of her life, but her family is going to miss her.”

Kaʻohinani and Kaulike leave behind a teenage son, Kaumana.

“He’s a very strong young man and they have a strong family,” said Surface. “I’ve been doing this for 40-plus-years, and I’ve done a lot of funerals, and dealt with a lot of families in loss, and this is probably one of the strongest families that I’ve ever known.”

Pastor Wayne said family members will take care of their son.

“They’re such a close family, it’s like they’re already living with him and so there’s no problem there,” he explained.

He remembered Kaʻohinani as a young girl who was always smiling.

“One of my best memories of her, every Sunday when they would come to church she would come run up and give me a hug and she never stopped doing that even as a young lady,” said Pastor Wayne. “Every time she came to church when she was able to, her health kept her away more than she wanted to be, but she’d always come to give me a hug and had just a sweet, kind, spirit and that’s what people are going to remember her for.”

“She handled so much, she was sick for many, many years and she never let that bring her down, and she handled it with such grace and poise,” he continued.

The Kalama family has requested privacy at this time.

Condolences and donations can be sent to Ohana Baptist Church, 2879 Paa St, Honolulu, HI 96819.

THE LATEST ON KHON2