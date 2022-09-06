HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a $438.5 million agreement, the Department of the Attorney General stated that the electronic cigarette maker Juul will comply with a series of terms that limits their marketing and sales practices.

The settlement between Juul Labs and 34 states and territories came after a two-year bipartisan investigation.

The department said Hawaii’s share of the settlement would include $6.8 million.

According to investigations, even though e-cigarettes are illegal for purchase by the youth, advertising campaigns by Juul supposedly appealed to underage users.

Advertisements by Juul allegedly used young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples. The product was also sold in flavors that the department said are known to be attractive to underage users.

As part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to refrain from:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by Food and Drug Administration

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Public transportation advertising

Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

Free samples

The Department of the Attorney General also stated that Hawaii’s share could increase to more than $7 million if the company opts to extend payments over a period longer than five years.